‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Has ‘No Regrets’ About Being ‘Canceled’ Over Homophobic Comments In 2013

Former Duck Dynastystar Phil Robertson is speaking out about the new age of cancel culture — and he has plenty of experience considering he may have been the first celebrity to experience it nearly 10 years ago.

While promoting his new book, which addresses his view on being suspended from the show over homophobic comments he made in 2013, Robertson says he has “no regrets” over what happened.

According to The Post, the 75-year-old reality TV star-turned-author touched upon his experience over controversial comments during an interview for Uncanceled: Finding Meaning and Peace in a Culture of Accusations, Shame, and Condemnation on Tuesday.

Robertson claimed that he not only has “no regrets” over the comments that led to his suspension, but he also argued that Christianity could be the “perfect antidote” to cancel culture.

“We’re all guilty of sin. We all make mistakes,” the Bible-thumper said. “Therefore, you have no excuse to pass judgment on someone else.”

“Start with homosexual behavior and just morph out from there,” Robertson continued, now focusing on what he himself considers sinful. “Bestiality, sleeping around with this woman and that woman and that woman and those men.”

“Don’t be deceived,” he went on, quoting directly from the Bible. “Neither the adulterers, the idolaters, the male prostitutes, the homosexual offenders, the greedy, the drunkards, the slanderers, the swindlers — they won’t inherit the kingdom of God. Don’t deceive yourself. It’s not right.”

Following the Duck Dynasty star’s comments in 2013, he was “indefinitely suspended” from the show due to the backlash from not only LGBTQ organizations, but also from the public’s substantial outcry. He was later reinstated to the show after Robertson’s defenders caused even more uproar, accusing A&E of censoring the star.

“After nine days they reinstated me, but we had all kinds of sponsors that just took off. They had made a mockery of what I said,” he said regarding the incident. “All I did was quote a Bible verse. And as a result, they tried to cancel me. But it didn’t cancel me at all.”

Robertson, who founded the multimillion-dollar duck hunting company Duck Commander that inspired Duck Dynasty, then went on to argue that he believes cancel culture has ultimately “gone too far.” He also said we shouldn’t pass judgment on other people because “we all make mistakes.”