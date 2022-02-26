Elliot Page condemns anti-trans laws in Texas

Elliot Page has condemned Texas government officials for declaring that medical care for transgender youths is child abuse.

The ‘Juno’ actor – who came out as transgender in December 2020 – has spoken out after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared earlier this week that hormone therapy, puberty blockers and other types of gender-affirming health care for trans youth are forms of child abuse.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott added that “prompt and thorough investigations” into gender-affirming care for trans-youth would take place.

In a statement to Variety, Elliot said: “I am horrified by the inhumane and downright dangerous declarations by the Texas Governor and Attorney General.

“Trans youth deserve gender-affirming care and to be able to live their true, authentic selves without fear and oppression. I stand with trans youth and their families.”

Gabrielle Union has also hit out at the new laws, with similar legislation being passed in Florida.

She tweeted: “This is where we are.

“We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago. The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight? Who truly gives a s*** and whose on that performative bs? Let’s see. (sic)”

Prominent trans actor Jen Richards also slammed the politicians for their proposals.

The ‘Better Things’ star wrote on Twitter: “Texas has declared that the kind of care recommended by every major medical and paediatric association, with decades of proof of efficacy, and provided by doctors in full cooperation with parents… is child abuse.”

Richards added: “We know what the result will be. Because trans people exist, have always existed, and will always exist, it just means that trans youth will be more at risk, more vulnerable, at home and in schools. They will be kicked out or run away and suicide rates will spike.”`