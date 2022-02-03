Ex-head of U.S. Human Rights Campaign sues group over alleged racial discrimination – Washington Post

Published by

(Reuters) – The former president of the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ advocacy group in the United States, filed a lawsuit on Thursday accusing the organization of racial discrimination in his firing last year, the Washington Post reported.

Alphonso David was fired on Sept. 6 after a report by New York State Attorney General Letitia James said he had advised former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on how to handle sexual harassment allegations, the organization’s board said at the time.

In the complaint, David accused the organization of fostering a “racist, biased culture.” He also said that he was told that he was initially paid less because he was Black and that an organization board member told him to stop mentioning race in public comments, the Post reported.

At the time of his firing, David said the Human Rights Campaign board had “unjustly” terminated him, and said it should expect a legal challenge.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the organization for comment.

(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien; Editing by Frances Kerry)