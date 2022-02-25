Ex-Minneapolis Cops Face Death Penalty For George Floyd’s Murder After Jury Finds Them Guilty On All Charges

MEGA

The three former Minneapolis, who stood by idly as George Floyd begged for his life, have been found guilty on all charges by a jury in their federal case. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane were convicted on Thursday by a 12-person panel following a two-day deliberation, and all face the possibility of the death penalty.

Thao, Kueng, and Lane were on sight and watched as their ex-cop colleague Derek Chauvin held his knee of Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes on May 25, 2020. As he begged for relief, telling Chauvin over and over again he couldn’t breathe, all three officers did nothing to help. The only one to even speak up was Lane, to no avail.

All three men were charged with depriving Floyd — who was a Black man — of his civil rights while acting under government authority. Thao and Kueng were additionally charged with not intervening despite Chauvin using excessive force.

Lane was not hit with the additional charge because he was caught on camera asking if they should roll Floyd over to which Chauvin scoffed.