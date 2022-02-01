Fans Ignore Janet Jackson’s Plea To Forgive Justin Timberlake, Former NSYNC Frontman Torn To Shreds On Twitter

Mega

Janet Jackson‘s pleas for fans to lay off Justin Timberlake almost 18 years after the pair’s Super Bowl scandal are being ignored.

In her Lifetime and A&E documentary, Janet, the titular songstress urged her supporters to finally forgive the former NSYNC frontman for that infamous halftime show wardrobe malfunction that arguably derailed her career.

As darn near everyone will recall, it was at the very end of their sultry Rock Your Body performance that Justin ripped off part of Janet’s top, which briefly exposed her right breast.

Both the media and the public vilified her, while his reputation remained untouched.

“Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion,” Jackson said of the incident. “And of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame, and that’s got to stop.”

Not only has she reconciled with Timberlake, but she says the two are even “very good friends” who will “always be very good friends.”

“We spoke just a few days ago,” she explained. “He and I have moved on, and it’s time for everyone else to do the same.”

But Twitter wasn’t having it.

“Janet Jackson: I’ve forgiven Justin Timberlake! Please leave him alone!” read one of thousands of tweets that poked fun at fans’ unwavering support. “Black Twitter: .”

“Janet really told us to leave Justin Timberlake alone and that she’s in a better place and all of Black Twitter respectfully said no,” read another post.

“Janet telling me to not hate Justin Timberlake no more,” tweeted someone else alongside a picture of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes turning her head away.

Another person simply added, “Janet may forgive Justin Timberlake but I don’t…”

“I love & respect Janet Jackson but NAW SIS we do NOT forgive Justin Timberlake!” explained another critic. “He coulda used a pinky’s worth of his privilege to defend you but hid behind you like a lil &%$#@! He needs to do way more to atone than that weak ass apology he gave years too late.”

“I don’t care what Janet told Justin Timberlake! That muthaf–ka should’ve insisted to publicly say something on her behalf!” read another message.

Sorry, Janet. At least you tried!