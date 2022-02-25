Georgia Senate passes bill limiting school sports to gender identified at birth

Published by

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate approved legislation Thursday to require students to participate in high school sports according to the sex that appears on their birth certificate. The Senate backed the measure on a party-line vote of 32-22, with Republicans voting in favor of the bill. Similar bills have been proposed in previous years, but this is the first time such a measure has had a vote by a full chamber. State Sen. Marty Harbin, a Republican, said the bill will create fairness for girls who play sports in Georgia schools. “It is our responsibility as legislators and as adults with common …

