Hong Kong Gay Games leader resigns citing postponement amid ‘continuing uncertainty’ over Covid-19 travel rules

Published by

Hong Kong Free Press

Hong Kong Gay Games founder and leader Dennis Philipse has announced that he is stepping down, citing “continuing uncertainty” over the city’s international travel regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic. In a statement issued on Monday, the Gay Games 11 Hong Kong (GGHK) co-chair said it was time for him to resume his professional career, after the event, which was originally scheduled for November this year, was postponed to 2023 owing to the city’s pandemic-related travel rules. Philipse served the organisation for seven years and worked as a full-time volunteer since 2020. Originally from …

Read More