Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”

“I choose to be more private over the years because I’m an introvert at heart and while the mansion was in some ways was a sanctuary in other ways I was exploited like never before.”

Crystal says she’s been on the fence about telling her story “because it’s complicated and conflicting in ways.”

“But I think the best way to tell it is to be 100% honest and transparent so my lessons can hopefully help you too.”

Crystal met Hugh at a Halloween party at the mansion and ended up moving in soon after.

In her post, Crystal revealed one of her therapists said “it’s like you went trick or treating at a house and then wasn’t let back out for ten years.”

“I will share how power, greed, narcissism, and a girls guest to feel loved, powerful, important and have a sense of belonging led her down a dangerous path.”

The Playmate says she is still trying to heal what she went through.

Crystal started dating Hef when he was 60 years her senior. She jointed The Shannon Twins as one of his three girlfriends in 2009.

In 2010, Crystal got engaged to Hefner. However, days before the 2011 wedding she called it off and left the mansion.

The two ended up reconciling and ended up getting married on December 31, 2012.

Crystal’s decision to speak out comes after A&E released a 10-hour documentary on the secrets of Playboy. Many of Hef’s former girlfriends including Holly Madison spoke out about the horrific conditions they endured.

The Shannon Twins — Kristina and Karissa — spoke to Radar exclusively telling us they were forced to have gross sex and follow strict rules while with Hef. They told us, “We are completely ruined by him mentally, he had signs hanging all over the house in the mansion saying what we were allowed to do, eat or drink.”