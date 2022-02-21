Jeffrey Epstein’s Late Pimp Jean-Luc Brunel Allegedly Made ‘Several Suicide Attempts’ Before He Was Found Hanged In Jail Cell

Mega

Jeffrey Epstein‘s late alleged pimp, Jean-Luc Brunel, had apparently tried numerous times to take his own life.

As Radar reported, the dead body of the 76-year-old business partner of the late accused pedophile – who was believed to have trafficked and sexually abused over 1,000 underage girls and young women – was found hanging in the early hours of Saturday morning in a prison in La Santé in Paris, France.

The circumstances surrounding Brunel’s death are eerily similar to those of Epstein’s; both men were found hanging in their jail cells while awaiting their respective trials, and both men were said to have attempted suicide earlier.

Arrested and jailed in late 2020, Brunel tried to kill himself on numerous occasions during his 14-month stay behind bars, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, who spoke to The Miami Herald on condition of anonymity. One of Brunel’s attorneys, Mathias Chichportich, confirmed the claim, telling the newspaper that his client had a history of “several suicide attempts.”

And yet, he was not under active suicide watch, known in France as “emergency protection,” at the time of his death. Typically, inmates who are at risk of killing themselves are placed in special cells with rounded corners. They are often given paper clothes to wear and tearable bedsheets to sleep on.

Instead, Brunel was housed in the prison’s “vulnerable people area,” nicknamed the “VIP quarters,” for inmates who are considered vulnerable to violence. In these areas, guards generally check on prisoners four to six times per night.

“I can confirm that Mr. Brunel was discovered at 1:30 a.m. last night dead in his cell. He was alone in the cell. According to the first findings, it is a suicide by hanging. An investigation in search of the causes of death is however opened,” said a spokesperson for the Paris public prosecutor’s office, according to The New York Post.

Like with Epstein’s death, it’s been reported that no cameras captured Brunel’s alleged suicide at the otherwise high-security facility, which is also one of the toughest in France.

Epstein’s August 2019 death in New York, which was also mysteriously not recorded, was ruled a prison suicide by hanging.

“It almost seems like the entire ring of people who were doing this that their conscience is getting the better of them now that they are being held accountable for their actions,” said an attorney who represented several of Epstein’s victims. “Of course, the alternative conspiracy theory is that it’s like someone is trying to clean up shop.”

Brunel and Epstein once collaborated in forming a modeling agency in Miami, Florida, that many models have said was a pretext for luring unsuspecting victims into Epstein’s orbit.

Brunel’s death comes days after Prince Andrew settled a sexual assault lawsuit with his accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and two months after Epstein’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted.

Brunel was under investigation for sex trafficking and rape at the time of his death. Just like Epstein’s victims, Brunel’s feel robbed of justice.