Kansas residents sue over GOP-drawn map, alleging ‘extreme and intentional’ gerrymander

The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sixteen Kansas residents are suing to block the state’s new congressional map, alleging that its redrawn district boundaries are a racial and partisan gerrymander. The ACLU of Kansas and Campaign Legal Center, a national nonprofit good-government group, jointly filed a lawsuit Monday in Wyandotte County District Court on behalf of Kansans from Wyandotte County, Johnson County and Lawrence. A separate lawsuit from the national group Democracy Docket and the Kansas-based civic engagement group Loud Light was also filed Monday in Wyandotte County. The lawsuits kick off a widely…

