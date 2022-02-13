Kevin Spacey Accuser Claims Actor Played Gay Porn For Him When He Was 16

MEGA MEGA

A man testified under oath that actor Kevin Spacey was inappropriate with him when he was a minor — and tried coming onto him after piling him with alcohol.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the man who has come forward is named Justin Dawes. He agreed to voluntarily speak as part of actor Anthony Rapp’s lawsuit against Spacey.

Rapp is suing Spacey claiming he sexually harassed him in 1986 when he was 14. He claims while at Spacey’s home the actor grabbed his butt and laid on top of him without consent.

Spacey denies the accusations. He even hired an expert who produced a report that claimed Rapp fabricated the story to be a part of the #MeToo movement.

Spacey’s defense didn’t sit well with Dawes who then reached out to Rapp offering to speak about his own experience with the actor.

The House of Cards star is working overtime to try and have Dawes testimony thrown out of court. He claims the man has failed to provide the name of his friend who was allegedlly with him the night of the incident.

During Dawes’ deposition, he said he met Spacey in 1988 when he was 16 working at a local theater in Connecticut.

Spacey allegedly invited Dawes and his friend back to his apartment to watch movies. They arrived at the pad to see gay porn playing on the television.

Dawes testified that Spacey made him a cocktail and things got weird. He says Spacey proceed to try to “make a sexual advance on him” despite him making it clear he was still in high school.

In Rapp’s new motion, he is fighting Spacey over the testimony being allowed in court. He reveals Spacey denies the entire encounter with Dawes.

Rapp argues Dawes — who lives in Brazil — has answered all questions posed and tedtified he has turned over the entirety of his communications concerning the subject interaction between him and [Spacey.]”

“Mr. Dawes’ testimony shows that defendant Spacey was engaging in similar predatory behavior with male minors around the time that Spacey sexually assaulted Mr. Rapp,” the motion reads.

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.