Kevin Spacey Shut Down In Attempt To Block Accuser’s Testimony

mega

A man who claims Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was only 16 has been ordered to sit for a second deposition.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, a federal court judge has ordered Justin Dawes to show up to court and answer additional questions under oath.

Dawes recently came forward to testify as part of actor Anthony Rapp’s lawsuit against Spacey.

mega

Rapp is suing the House of Cards actor for making a sexual advance on him in 1986 when he was 14. Spacey denies all allegations and accuses Rapp of making up the story to be a part of the #MeToo movement.

Dawes reached out to Rapp offering to testify under oath. He was recently deposed where he claims he met Spacey in 1988. At the time he was working at a local theater in Connecticut.

MEGA

Dawes was 16 and Spacey was 29. Under oath, Dawes claimed the actor invited him and his friend over to watch movies at his apartment. They arrived to find the television playing gay porn.

He testified that Spacey allegedly made them cocktails and tried to “make a sexual advance on him.”

MEGA

The accuser said Spacey put his hand on his left leg, just above the knew, for 30-445 seconds. Dawes said it was “mildly uncomfortable” but he never felt threatened.

“I thought it was a kind of, you know, probing of a sexual nature to see how comfortable I was with that. I don’t remember really reacting in any way. I just kind of – just kind of froze, just sort of noticed it and continued on,” he said.

MEGA

Spacey demanded to know the name of the friend who was with them during the encounter but Dawes refused. The actor then filed a motion asking the court to force Dawes to name the friend.

He also asked the court to throw out Dawes’ testimony and not allow it to be introduced during the trial due to his refusal to name the friend.

The judge in the case sided with Spacey and has ordered Dawes to sit for a second depo, where he will have to name the friend. However, he declined the request to throw out his testimony.