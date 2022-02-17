Kurdish authorities silent as transgender violence increases

Published by

Al-Araby

A transgender woman has been killed by her brother in the Iraqi Kurdistan region amid the indifference and impunity of the Kurdish authorities. The murder of the 23-year-old transgender woman in Iraqi Kurdistan has nonetheless provoked outcry among activists and civil society organisations. Doski Azad, 23, was reportedly killed by her brother, Chakdar Azad, on 28 January. Her body was found three days later in the village of Mangesh, around 12 miles north of the city centre of Duhok, after another brother of the victim called the police. “In a society rooted in heteronormativity, LGBTQ+ people…

Read More