Kyle Rittenhouse Reveals Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg Over ‘Murderer’ Label

Kyle Rittenhouse is gearing up to sue Whoopi Goldberg, in addition to a whole “list” of other celebrities and politicians, over comments they made regarding him being a “murderer” before he was ultimately found not guilty of the charges and cleared of all wrongdoing.

According to the 19-year-old’s appearance on Monday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Rittenhouse revealed his plans to sue Goldberg and a slew of others when he told the Fox News host: “We’re gonna be holding them accountable, Tucker.”

“I want to hold them accountable for what they did to me ’cause I don’t want to see anybody have to go through what I did,” Rittenhouse continued before revealing he allegedly has a “list” of names made up of famous celebrities, politicians, and even athletes who falsely accused him.

Besides Goldberg, the teenager then named Cenk Uygur, the founder of the left-wing news and commentary program The Young Turks, as another person he plans on suing for reportedly “lying” about him in the past.

“We’re going to hold everybody who lied about me accountable, such as everybody who lied and called me a white supremacist,” he said. “They’re all going to be held accountable. And we’re going to handle them in a courtroom.”

As Radar previously reported, Rittenhouse faced five different charges in connection to his fatally shooting of two men and the injuring of a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25, 2020 when he was 17-years-old.

Although the Illinois native was ultimately cleared of all charges – one of which being first-degree intentional homicide – he made headlines throughout the country and was the subject of much debate regarding whether or not he acted in self-defense.

On November 19, 2021, the teenager was acquitted of all charges. Now, he is vowing to exact his revenge on all those who allegedly called him a “murderer” and “white-supremacist” before he was given his right to a fair trial.

Rittenhouse has also since launched what he and his team are calling the Media Accountability Project, which will reportedly act as a plan to raise money and “hold the media accountable” when they lie on their news networks. The money raised will then be used to bring legal action to the news organizations Rittenhouse and his team see fit.