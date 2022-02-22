Lamar Odom Lashes Out At ‘Fake Friend’ Todrick Hall Following ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Eviction

Mega

Lamar Odomhas a bone to pick with Todrick Hall.

After getting sent home from Celebrity Big Brother, the 42-year-old retired NBA star lashed out at the 36-year-old American Idol alum-turned-social media influencer.

Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-husband was voted out in the first part of Monday night’s double-elimination episode. He was nominated by the Head of Household, Hall, who’s been catching heat online for some of his behind-the-scenes commentary.

Odom took to Instagram late Monday to share an illustration that read, “You should have played Chess Not checkers Todrick.”

“So I was booted off of @bigbrothercbs by my fake friend Todrick,” he captioned the post, adding a wide-eyed emoji. “He should have been a bit more strategic as he must have forgotten I get a jury vote for the winner!”

Lamar added, “I still need you all to vote me for FAN FAVORITE. Text: LAMAR to 21523 from your mobile device! Tell a friend to tell a friend and if I win I will do another CASH APP GIVEAWAY.”

No stranger to sometimes winning and sometimes losing, Odom elaborated on his stance with regard to Hall on Tuesday morning.

“I know how much social media and his fans and the people mean to him. I don’t really think he wished to rub anyone the wrong way,” the former athlete told Us Weekly of the singer. “He just took the wrong approach to winning and playing a game. I think that was kind of obvious when he won the HOH. And then he even, after he won the HOH, he comes downstairs still singing. ‘HOH!’ I thought that was a gloat. There’s a certain way to win and a certain way to lose.”

“Because when I lost, after I was disappointed with my performance, he was one of the people that always come up to me and be like, ‘Are you OK? Are you OK? Are you OK?'” he went on. “And I’m like, ‘No, I just lost.’ Your energy can be that much discerning, even when you win, it can be kind of negative.”

Admittedly, Lamar had “never even heard of” Todrick before CBB. However, he claims he was warned about the YouTuber prior to coming into the house.

“[My friend] told me that he was a person that I would have to keep my eye on,” he said.

When asked about the “most surprising thing” he learned after his eviction, Lamar said it was getting his phone back and seeing “the hit that Todrick is taking from the outside world.”

Other eliminated houseguests have mentioned that they feel Hall often plays the victim. While Odom said he could see that, he doesn’t necessarily feel it’s intentional.

“I think that’s the position that maybe he’s used to being in from being a gay African American man in society,” he said. “I could see how it was hard, but in the house, that’s where you have a clean slate. I don’t think anybody was judging him.”

“I don’t think __Carson [Kressley]__ had that same problem. But he’s a white gay man, because it depends on how you look at it,” he added. “But I think he had a clean slate in the house so he could have just been whoever Todrick is.”