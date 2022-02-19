Leaders Of The ‘Freedom Convoy’ Arrested In Ottawa

Mega

Ottawa police officers have begun arresting leaders of the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa — with police doing a massive sweep of the bridge this morning.

Mega

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned the truckers parked on the Ottaway bridge — that links Canada to the United States — they would be removed weeks ago. Now, the chickens are coming home to roost. A fleet of tow-trucks began removing big rigs, campers, and other vehicles blocking passage across the bridge.

Ottawa Police released a statement to reporters in the area covering the protest. “All media who are attending the area, please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety. Anyone found within areas undergoing enforcement may be subject to arrest. There will be a media availability later today.”

Some of the protesters have been surrendering while others struggle with the police as they’re being arrested.

Mega

Footage of truckers being detained was captured with one trucker smiling as he yelled to a friend filming “Call my wife!”

Trudeau originally needed Parliament approval to continue using his executive powers under the Emergencies Act.

The vote had been scheduled for Monday but has since been moved to be held sometime next week. Trudeau is taking advantage of the postponement and is doing what he can to restore the flow of trade the blockade was causing.

Mega

The leaders of the trucker revolt Tamara Lich, 47, and Christopher Barber, 46, were arrested the night before the removal of the trucks. Both have been charged with “counseling to commit the offense of mischief.”

Police are doing everything in their power to bring an end to the three-week long blockade over Canada’s vaccine mandates. The truckers have been garnering a lot of attention from both countries through their protest splitting support down the aisles.

Several big name conservatives like senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul have voiced their support for the blockade – Democrats in power such as President Joe Biden have been working with Trudeau and the Canadian government to bring an end to it and bring trade back to where it was before the protest