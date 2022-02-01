Magic Johnson & Governor Gavin Newsom Slammed For Failing To Wear Masks At L.A. Rams Game Despite California Mandate

Mega

Rob Lowe, Magic Johnson, and Governor Gavin Newsom were just a few of the big-name people who failed to adhere to the current mask mandates during the Rams-49ers playoff football game this past weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Governor Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti are facing backlash after the two California leaders were caught taking pictures with celebrities at Sunday’s game without wearing masks despite the mandate they put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout their state.

“Hanging out at SoFi Stadium today!” tweeted Magic, 62, along with photos of Newsom, Garcetti, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Although the celebs and politicians looked to be having the time of their lives, other people are not happy that none of the state’s leaders were wearing masks while simultaneously expecting everybody else to mask up.

“So, none of the government officials wearing a mask like they ordered everyone else to,” one person posted to social media after the pictures of Johnson and Governor Newsom started spreading.

“So glad my son has to wear a mask to school everyday but Gov Newsom doesn’t,” another person also added.

Even California State Senator Melissa Melendez took to the social media platform to criticize Governor Newsom for what some people are calling blatant hypocrisy.

“Toddlers are being forced to wear masks all day long in school,” she wrote. “Maybe one day they’ll be governor or the mayor of LA and they won’t have the follow the rules they impose on others.”

Despite the photographs showing Newsom without a mask, his communications director released a statement Sunday night regarding the maskless governor.

“He continues to encourage all Californians to do their part to get through the pandemic and this latest surge, including wearing a mask and getting vaccinated,” Erin Mellon said on behalf of the California governor after Newsom “acknowledged that he took off his mask for a few moments during Sunday’s game.”

As of this post, neither Garcetti nor Breed have responded to the current criticism regarding their failure to wear masks at SoFi Stadium.