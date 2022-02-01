Messenger will soon alert you when someone screenshots messages

Messenger will soon send users alerts every time someone screenshots their chats.

The Meta-owned messaging service is following in the footsteps of Snapchat by upping its security with the new feature for disappearing messages.

In a blog post, Meta explained: “We think it’s important that you are able to use encrypted chats and feel safe, so we want to keep you informed if anyone takes screenshots of your disappearing messages.”

As well as the update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats, Mark Zuckerberg announced they are adding GIFs, stickers, and reactions to encrypted chats.

What’s more, users will be able to reply to a DM by either swiping or tapping and holding it to select Reply.