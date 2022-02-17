Nick Cannon Says Monogamy Is Unhealthy, He Feels It Creates A ‘Space Of Selfishness And Ownership’

MEGA

Nick Cannon opened up about his large family.

The 41-year-old is currently expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.He is already a dad to 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah Carey. He welcomed another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, in June 2021 with Abby De La Rosa. He also has a four-year-old son, Golden, and a one-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell. Sadly, his seventh child, Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, passed away in November.

The Nick Cannon Show host appeared on the “The Language of Love” podcast with Dr. Laura Berman on Wednesday, February 16. Berman asked him if all of the pregnancies were planned.

The comedian said he knows if he has unprotected sex with a woman, there is a chance she could get pregnant. “So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know — because one, I value everything about me so much, if I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child,'” he explained.

The Wild ‘n Out alum clarified that he does not have unprotected sex with everyone because he is a “germaphobe.” He said he had a conversation with the women he has children with about “how amazing” it would be to have a child beforehand.

“I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, ‘Man, she would be an amazing mother, she’s desired children, I can’t wait to see what type of mother she would be,'” he shared. “So, in saying that, I would say that they’re all planned,” he added.

Cannon also shared his thoughts on monogamy. He does not see himself as someone in a polyamorous relationship. “To define me is to confine me,” he explained. The comedian said he considers people who are married to be “not single.”

“You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, ‘We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don’t want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,'” he continued, but he does not think that is a healthy dynamic. “I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership,” he shared.

He said he and Carey coparent their children well, but he admitted he struggles to define relationships or love. He said all of his baby mamas are very confident and secure in themselves to be able to deal with his dynamic.

He admitted it is difficult to get all his baby mamas together for family gatherings or the holidays. “They probably have their guards up,” he said. “Why can’t I have a companionship or a friendship with this person, this person, and this person and we all coexist?”

However, he would love the mothers of his children to be friends. They do not have a problem with each other, but they are not friends, he explained.

His goal is to be the “best father I can be.” However, given the nature of his relationships and the number of children, he does expect a lot of women to leave him eventually.

He stressed that women know he is not going to be monogamous with them. “I am a better friend and companion than I am a boyfriend,” he explained.