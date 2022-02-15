Novak Djokovic will skip future grand slams if COVID-19 vaccine mandates remain

Published by

New York Daily News

Novak Djokovic would rather stop chasing tennis history than get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I understand that not being vaccinated today, I’m unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment. That is the price that I’m willing to pay,” the Serbian tennis star told BBC News in an interview posted Tuesday morning. He then replied “yes” when asked if he’d be willing to pay the price of missing the next two Grand Slam tournaments, the French Open (scheduled for May 22-June 5) and Wimbledon (scheduled for June 27-July 10). The unvaccinated Djokovic was deported from Australia last month after …

Read More