Police Investigating Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Allegation Were Stopped From Arresting Soccer Player, Despite Having Enough Evidence To Charge Star

Law enforcement investigating the rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo had enough to arrest and charge the soccer star but were stopped from putting him behind bars after the D.A. decided not to prosecute.

According to a bombshell report released by The Sun, Las Vegas cops even signed off on an arrest warrant. Their plans to take the soccer legend into custody were foiled when Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson declined to prosecute the case without giving a reason.

Vegas is where Kathryn Mayorga claims Ronaldo raped her in a hotel room.

Her lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall, revealed the shocking news in court. “What happened is when that [arrest warrant] was submitted to the district attorney’s office, Mr. Wolfson declined to prosecute,” she stated.

“He doesn’t say why he decided to decline and anything — any argument is just speculation. It was within the statute of limitations.

“The police believed that they had a case to prosecute for one count of sexual assault and the DA decided not to.”

Stovall made the statement in September; however, the transcript has just come to light. DA Wolfson reviewed the police investigation against Ronaldo.

In July 2019, he said there wasn’t enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt and declined to press charges against the Manchester player.

Photos from 2009 show Ronaldo and Mayorga dancing and drinking together inside Rain Nightclub. According to Mayorga, they went back to his private suite where he allegedly raped her despite her protests.

The athlete has fiercely denied her allegations. He claims they had consensual sex.

In 2018, Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit against Ronaldo in an effort to void a nondisclosure agreement she signed over the alleged assault. Ronaldo — who is one of the world’s highest-paid athletes — paid his alleged victim more than $350,000 in exchange for her silence.

He did not claim any guilt.

Mayorga wants an additional $75,835,200 in damages. The civil case is still ongoing.