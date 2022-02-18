Police Launch Investigation Into Prince Charles’ Charity Amid Cash-For-Honors Allegations

MEGA MEGA

Police are officially investigating Prince Charles‘ charity, The Prince’s Foundation.

It was announced by Metropolitan Police on Wednesday, February 16, that detectives have launched a probe into the organization following cash-for-honors allegations.

MEGA

According to People, the foundation has been under speculation since allegations arose earlier this year, accusing the charity of receiving donations in order to secure official honors and British citizenship for a Saudi businessman.

“The decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter. This related to media reporting alleged offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national,” Wednesday’s announcement read. “The Special Enquiry Team has conducted the assessment process which has included contacting those believed to hold relevant information.”

PRINCE CHARLES INVITED PRINCE HARRY TO STAY WITH HIM AHEAD OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S PLATINUM JUBILEE, HE HOPES TO ‘GENTLY TALK’ TO HIS SON ABOUT UPCOMING MEMOIR, SOURCE SAYS

“Officers liaise with The Prince’s Foundation regarding the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices,” the statement continued. “The Foundation provided a number of relevant documents.”

“These documents have been reviewed alongside existing information. The assessment determined an investigation will commence,” however: “there have been no arrests or interviews under caution,” thus far, per the announcement.

MEGA

While the charity is believed to be complying with the investigation, a spokesperson for the foundation said, “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation” at this time.

Charles’ office also released a statement in response to the probe, maintaining: “The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities,” which was similar to his initial statement when the allegations made headlines last year.

PRINCE CHARLES’ NOD TO PRINCE HARRY IN CLIMATE CHANGE ESSAY COULD BE ‘A PEACE OFFERING,’ ROYAL EXPERT SPECULATES

At the time, the foundation’s Chief Executive, Michael Fawcett,temporarily resigned from his position at The Prince’s Foundation in light of the allegations.

MEGA

“Michael Fawcett offered to step down temporarily from active duties as Chief Executive of The Prince’s Foundation while the Trustee’s investigation is ongoing. The Prince’s Foundation has accepted this offer,” the foundation claimed in a statement at the time, per People. “Michael fully supports the ongoing investigation and has confirmed that he will assist the investigation in every way.”

Only weeks later, the charity was hit with yet another scandal, leading the chairman of the foundation to step down amid claims of a six-figure offer from a Russian donor. The Prince’s Foundation reportedly accepted more than $100,000 from the businessman before their ethics committee declined the remaining sum.