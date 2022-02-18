Prince William Livid Over ‘Spencer’ Film, Source Spills He Is ‘Sick Of These Tacky, Factually Incorrect Portrayals’

mega

Prince William has bitten his tongue when it comes to his true feelings about Hollywood’s fascination with his late mother, Princess Diana.

But with the hoopla surrounding the new Diana biopic Spencer — and Kristen Stewart’s best actress Oscar nomination — a source says William is finally ready to give Tinseltown a piece of his mind.

“He’s sick of these tacky, factually incorrect portrayals about the royals as a whole,” dishes the source. “He wants to put an end to his family being used as film fodder.”

William, 39, who’s set to visit the U.S. this fall with his wife, Duchess Kate Middleton, for the second Earthshot Prize awards, “intends to meet with some of Hollywood’s most powerful movers and shakers and make his case,” spills the source, adding that his wife, 40, is firmly behind him.

“Spencer was like rubbing salt in old wounds, and it pains her to see William so agitated,” the source adds. “If it weren’t for the queen imploring him not to kick up such a fuss, he’d have gone public on this matter long ago.”

While William isn’t holding the Spencer buzz against the Charlie’s Angels star personally, the source says he wasn’t happy with her promotion surrounding the movie.

“It grieves William that people who never knew Diana personally talk about her on such an intimate level, like they know what she was thinking and feeling,” explains the source. “William certainly won’t be making any effort to meet with her.”

Still, the source figures the Twilight star, 31, would be upset to learn the film caused William such pain. “She really threw herself into this project, body and soul,” says the source, noting that the star doesn’t see any harm in portraying a public figure. “At the end of the day, this was an acting opportunity Kristen couldn’t pass up.”