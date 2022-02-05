Rabbi Suggests ‘It’s Time For Some Accountability’ For ABC Following Whoopi Goldberg’s False Holocaust Statements, Invites ‘The View’ To Film At The Museum Of Tolerance

MEGA

Rabbi Abraham Cooper has a suggestion for ABC following Whoopi Goldberg‘s recent Holocaust comments.

The L.A. based rabbi from the Simon Wiesenthal Center spoke with TMZ about the recent controversy revolving around the talk show host, who claimed earlier this week that the Holocaust was “not about race.”

Goldberg, 66, did apologize after saying the misleading comments on air, but she was consequently suspended by the network for two weeks effective immediately, as OK! reported.

Rabbi Cooper gave his perspective on the matter, claiming that he thinks Goldberg is already taking accountability, and now it is time for the ABC network to do the same.

“It would be inappropriate, foolish to stick the label of ‘anti-Semite’ on [Goldberg],” he told the outlet, as he deals with “real” racists and anti-Semites everyday and believes the TV personality is definitely not in the same category.

In terms of whether it was appropriate for Goldberg to have been suspended following her comments, Rabbi Cooper said it “has already been done,” and therefore she is already facing the consequences.

“But you know what, there is something that ABC can do,” he continued before mentioning the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, which is an “internationally renowned Jewish human rights organization,” per their website.

“They are welcome to bring The View to shoot a week’s worth of shows in our auditorium, maybe have one or two community based interactions,” Rabbi Cooper reportedly explained. “What ABC could do, whether they bring the show here or they come and do a special in the museum, is to explain why this new definition of racism is simply not factual.”

He believes the problem with the way the current society thinks of racism, “would probably account for why Whoopi Goldberg said what she said.”

“So if ABC really wants to do a service to America, help us do a better job with explaining to people the full scope of racism,” the Rabbi concluded. “The truth is, they did what they did, and it is appropriate to have some accountability, now it’s time for some accountability from ABC.”