Regardless of His Results in Beijing, Gus Kenworthy’s Legacy Is Already Set

Published by

Sports Illustrated

By Alex Prewitt Competing in his third and final Olympics, this time for his birth country of Great Britain, the 30-year-old freestyle skier is going for gold, but even if he goes home without a medal, he’s already triumphed by helping change the culture for LGBTQ athletes. View the original article to see embedded media. BEIJING — Two years ago, when Gus Kenworthy decided to capitalize on his dual citizenship and join Team Great Britain, the freestyle skier figured that the switch would offer a much easier path to the 2022 Beijing Games than if he had stuck with the United States. He looked f…

Read More