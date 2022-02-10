‘RHOC’ Star Heather Dubrow’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Kat Comes Out as a Lesbian

Published by

PopCrush

Heather Dubrow recently opened up about how she almost missed it when her 15-year-old daughter Kat came out as a lesbian in the family group chat. “Kat decided to drop in our family group text, ‘By the way, I’m a lesbian,’” The Real Housewives of Orange County star spilled to People. “I didn’t see it, and I was mad because the dogs pooped in the house, so I wrote back, ‘Who let the dogs poop in the house?’ It was a total mom fail, and they’ve never let me forget that.” After realizing what she had missed, Heather recalled she only wanted her daughter to feel loved and accepted. “All I cared ab…

