Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Siblings Speak Out Against Author Over Politics

MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s family members are speaking out against the controversial author and making sure to distance themselves from his views.

Over the weekend, The New York Times published a bombshell article that included quotes from several of RFK Jr’s family members — many trashing him over his recent stances on the pandemic and Covid vaccines.

MEGA

RFK Jr. — the son of the late New York senator Robert F. Kennedy — has been vocal about his disdain for President Biden, Dr. Fauci, and the government mandates.

He recently got into trouble after he suggested Anne Frank and other Jewish people fleeing for their lives in WWII had a better chance to escape death than the people today dealing with vaccine regulations

At the time, Kennedy’s wife Cheryl Hines was forced to come forward and release a statement about the holocaust remarks.

“My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own,” she tweeted after days of criticism over her silence.

MEGA

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did,” Kenney said during a “Defeat the Mandates” rally in D.C. In his recent book, he claimed Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates worked together with Big Pharma to make money off the vaccines.

Robert’s sister Kerry Kennedy told the outlet, “He’s brilliant, he’s well-read, he cares deeply, he is extremely charismatic … And then he has this.

In regard to his comments invoking Anna Frank, Kerry said, “Bobby’s lies and fear-mongering yesterday were both sickening and repulsive. I strongly condemn him for his hateful rhetoric.”

MEGA

Sources told the outlet Kennedy’s views have caused a divide in the Kennedy family. Five of his siblings have called him out publicly in the past couple of years.

RFK Jr’s brother Christopher G. Kennedy said, “I love my brother but could not disagree with him more.”

Despite the backlash from his inner circle, RFK Jr. continues on with his campaign against Fauci and vaccine mandates.