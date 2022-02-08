Steven Spielberg joins elusive club with eighth best director nomination at the Oscars

Published by

New York Daily News

Steven Spielberg must feel pretty. The “West Side Story” director scored his eighth Oscar nomination for best director Tuesday, making him just the fourth person to cross that threshold. Billy Wilder was also nominated for eight, Martin Scorsese has racked up nine and William Wyler earned 11. Spielberg was previously nominated for best director for “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Munich” and “Lincoln.” Tuesday’s nomination also means he has received such honors in six different decades. I…

