Stockholm to open Avicii museum four years after star DJ’s death

A museum dedicated to Avicii, the late superstar DJ from Sweden, is set to become the latest tourist draw in Stockholm. Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

Stockholm, already a world capital of pop music heritage with its renowned ABBA museum, is now on its way to becoming a pilgrimage site for electronic music fans with both a city landmark and museum dedicated to the late Swedish DJ Avicii.

Almost four years after the superstar DJ’s sudden death, the city is now preparing to open the Avicii Experience on February 26 – an interactive tribute museum to the electronic musician whose real name was Tim Bergling.

The exhibition will feature photos, videos, memorabilia and previously unreleased music by the artist and tell the story of how Avicii became a star of the electronic music scene.

Curators say the Avicii Experience will track Bergling’s life “from a reclusive music nerd to a celebrated superstar, from his boyhood room where it all started to the Los Angeles studio where the biggest hits were created.”

City politicians had also announced in 2021 that a memorial site dedicated to the house musician is in the works. The memorial site, located in the upmarket district of Ostermalm where Bergling was born, grew up and went to school, will be a place where people can sit down for a while for some peace and quiet.

Tim Bergling, known for hits such as “Levels”, “Sunshine” and “Wake Me Up”, was found dead in Oman in April 2018, aged 28. He stopped touring and performing live in 2016, but continued to record music and worked as a producer.