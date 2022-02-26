Supermodel Linda Evangelista Seen Publicly For The First Time Without Mask After Botched Surgery

Mega

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista was pictured in New York City for the first time without a face mask since her botched plastic surgery.

The 56-year-old Canadian supermodel made her first brave public outing since revealing her “brutally disfigured” body after getting a cosmetic fat-freezing procedure.

Evangelista was dressed in all-black loungewear with no attempt to hide her face or her appearance. The former CoverGirl was seen in Manhattan’s Chelsea Market on Wednesday — one week after her telling interview with PEOPLE.

The model spoke to the magazine accusing CoolSculpting, a popular FDA-approved “fat-freezing” procedure, that she says left her “permanently deformed.”

Evangelista had a message to her fans saying, “To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured.” She added, “CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised.”

The ’90s fashion star revealed she “stopped eating” because she feared she was losing her mind after noticing the bulges on her body post-procedure.

Evangelista said she went to her doctor and had a full-body inspection to figure out what she was doing wrong — only for the doctor to diagnose her with Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia.

She filed a lawsuit suing CoolSculpting’s parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., in September for $50 million in damages. Evangelista claims she has been unable to work since the procedures so she underwent liposuction in an attempt to fix the botched job.

The former model claims she had to wear girdles, a chin strap, and compression garments for eight weeks after the liposuction to prevent the PAH from coming back. Evangelista said the condition returned after her second liposuction.

Fashion’s former “It Girl” was once married to Gerald Marie from the late ’80s to early ’90s. She later dated French football player Fabien Barthez in 2000 but broke up after a reported miscarriage of their child.

Evangelista has one son, Augustin James, 16, with French billionaire Francois Henri Pinault whom the model dated for only a few months in 2005.