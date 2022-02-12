The Kentucky Gentlemen’s ‘Whatever You’re Up For’ Is a Country Bop By One Of A New Wave Of Black Queer Country Artists [LISTEN]

Published by

The Boot

The Kentucky Gentlemen know how to party. “Whatever You’re Up For,” the new song from the country duo made up of twin brothers Derek and Brandon Campbell, is the kind of inclusive, innovative banger that country radio could use more of. “Yeah, you love to keep me guessing / And you know that’s fine with me,” Brandon sings in the first line, setting the stage for a more respectful kind of country party song. Instead of telling their partners what they want to do with them — a hallmark of the macho country songs that have dominated radio for over a decade — the singers are happy to let the other…

Read More