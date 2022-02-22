Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

‘They Think They Can Do Anything’: Amazon Psychologist Describes Bullying, Discrimination on the Job For Being Gay; Manager Groped, Then Fired: Twisted Case

by

496898 origin 1
 
Published by
The Seattle Times
 

An organizational psychologist formerly employed by Amazon on the management team of a Spokane, Washington distribution center claims he was fired for speaking up about bullying and inappropriate behavior by a key leader at the massive, roboticized warehouse. Jonathan Fahlberg, formerly a senior business partner for human resources, contends Amazon management failed to respond when he raised concerns about his supervisor, who he claims propositioned him and then retaliated against him. Instead, they were both summarily fired in late 2020 after Fahlberg made a formal request for support. In an …

Read More

Filed Under: Aaon