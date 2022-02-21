White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge desperate to find love

Jennifer Coolidge is still looking for love and got a “really weird feeling” that she was going to meet her dream man.

The ‘American Pie’ star star “felt so strongly” that she was going to find her ‘Mr. Right’ while vacationing with a pal in Paris.

Talking to InStyle magazine, the 60-year-old actress had “a really weird feeling that I was going to meet the man of my dreams. I felt it so strongly”.

Unfortunately for Jennifer she was only half-right about her trip to the City of Love, explaining: “It was my friend who fell in love with a guy — a brilliant musician who’s really handsome. She married him five months ago.”

Despite this and other relationship setbacks, the ‘Legally Blonde’ star still believes in romance, however, she doesn’t think this is “good” because she’s not sure there is much room for romance in the modern dating world.

Jennifer said: “I don’t think that’s good. It doesn’t fit in with today’s society … I want to remain hopeful, because it would be so cool to be really madly in love with somebody again.”

Before her Golden Globe nominated performance in HBO show ‘The White Lotus’ set at a Hawaiian resort, Jennifer explained that “the audition process ruined” her desire to get roles.

She said: “The auditioning process ruined my ability to get jobs. The minute I would go in and meet everybody, I’d be having a full-on anxiety attack. You’re in these tiny rooms and the people are one foot away, and you can literally see their shoe bouncing because they’re so bored. It’s just murder.”

Of overcompensating in social settings, Jennifer added: “There’s this weird temptation to just be a Mack truck and run over everybody, and ruin the moment for yourself. I don’t know what that is. I mean, I do know what that is, but I’m fascinated that it still happens, even as we get older. It still lives in there.”

Jennifer also called pop star Ariana Grande’s impression of her – that she did on ‘the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ – “pretty freaking accurate”.

The comic star said: “I was saying that it was really freaking accurate, and my friend said, ‘Well, you should tell Ariana,'” and then added: And the next thing you know I was in her video,” for her hit song ‘Thank U, Next.”