Andy Cohen slams ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill: I’m concerned the ‘vague, hateful’ law could make illegal for my son to talk about his gay dad

Andy Cohen slammed the passage of Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill saying that Republicans “are pretending to solve a problem that doesn’t exist” by voting to approve the “vague, hateful” legislation. The host of Bravo’s late-night talk show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” ended his Tuesday show with a scathing rebuke of Florida lawmakers who voted to pass a bill that would ban teachers from discussing “sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” The controversial legisl…

