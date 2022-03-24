Towleroad Gay News

Black And Queer Therapists Fight to Be Seen on TikTok. When They Are, They Find Solidarity. “I always say, ‘My durag is part of my uniform.’”

by

Published by
Kaiser Health News

From a well-lighted room, the plants blurred in the background, their face framed by closed captioning, Shahem Mclaurin speaks directly into the camera. The lesson: “Ten ways to start healing.” But this is not a classroom, nor is it a therapist’s office. This is TikTok. “We all have our own things to carry, and those burdens shouldn’t be carried with us for the rest of our lives,” says Mclaurin, a licensed social worker. Through videos — some on topics like grief, “race/race-ism,” trauma, and healing, others raw reactions or trending sounds, like this call to action to amplify people of color …

