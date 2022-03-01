Bradley Cooper’s Shocking New Face At SAG Awards, Plastic Surgeons Weigh In

Mega

Bradley Cooper grabbed attention when he showed up to the SAG Awards with a noticeably different complexion and what appeared to be a brand-new face! The A Star Is Born actor made headlines after walking the red carpet on Sunday.

Showing almost no wrinkles on his beautiful baby-smooth mug, the 47-year-old left everyone wondering what — if anything — has he done to his face?

Sporting a snazzy black Gucci suit and a sophisticated bow tie, the Academy Award winner happily posed for photographers while revealing his crow’s feet and smile lines have virtually disappeared — or so it seems.

Radar spoke with two Los Angeles-based plastic surgeons who offered insight about what Bradley may have done to his famously handsome face. It’s important to note that these doctors have not worked on the Nightmare Alley star personally, but they are experts in their field — so they know what they’re talking about.

Mega

Dr. David Saadat — known for his facial plastic surgery work in Beverly Hills — tells Radar how Bradley may have achieved his airbrushed look in real-life. “Obviously, Bradley Cooper is a very good-looking, highly sought-after actor. He’s not only known for his great acting but also his chiseled facial contours, although he looks a lot more smooth here,” he states.

Suggesting Bradley may have “treated his wrinkles with a neurotoxin,” Dr. Saadt says that potential procedure “can be noticed through the smooth skin that has an airbrushed appearance.”

Adding that the actor’s “muscles seem to be a lot more relaxed,” Dr. Saadt reveals “it is also possible he may have had a small amount of cheek filler to address the inevitable loss of volume due to aging.” The doctor is impressed with Bradley’s appearance, to say the least, adding he “looks great and very natural!”

Jacques Abrahamian from the LA FUE Hair Clinic also suggests Bradley didn’t have to go under the knife for his alleged results.

Mega

“Talk of the town is Bradley Cooper’s glowing skin. Comparing his before and after photos from the past to the most recent shows his skin is more evenly toned, fine lines have been diminished, and looks overall refreshed,” Abrahamian tells Radar.

To make your skin glowing and smooth like Bradley’s is easy, at least according to the expert.

“A few non-surgical options available depending on the extent of downtime available can include PRP treatments with microneedling also known as platelet-rich plasma which uses patients own blood and the growth factors and platelets found in the PRP which can help with fine lines and hyperpigmentation with almost zero downtime compared to other treatments available,” he continues.

“Another option available can be CO2 laser resurfacing which has more of a downtime typically between 7 to 10 days where the skin scabs up and the skin can become pink for a few weeks after the scabbing period which results in fresh glowing skin,” Abrahamian adds.

And if all else fails, never count out Botox. Abrahamian says another “great combination with PRP can also include Botox treatments which can soften fine lines.”

Whatever — if anything — Bradley is doing, he’s aging in reverse and his fans are here for it.