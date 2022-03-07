Britney Spears Claims She Had ‘No Private Baths’ And Was ‘Seen Naked When Changing’ During ‘Abusive’ Conservatorship: ‘I Was Nothing More Than A Puppet’

MEGA

Britney Spears has revealed new disturbing claims about her controversial conservatorship.

The Princess of Pop, 40, hasn’t been shy about exposing her father, Jamie Spears, and other conservators for their allegedly abusive actions during the nearly 14-year arrangement — and she’s still not done calling them out.

In a new post shared to her Instagram page on Sunday, March 6, Britney once again accused her father of horrific behavior while acting as her conservator, including allegations that she hardly had any privacy.

MEGA

“In a world 🌎 where it’s okay to lock your daughter up and make her work 7 days a week … 8:00 am to 6:00 pm … no days off … 105 people are in and out of a small trailer home 🏡 weekly … No private baths 🛁 … seen naked when changing … drugged … can’t even speak or talk … ” she wrote in Sunday’s post, adding that she had “to be available to the treatment people and show up every day for 10 hours a day” or else she would be forced to stay longer.

BRITNEY SPEARS BOASTS ABOUT BEING A ‘REBEL’ & ‘FREE WOMAN’ AS POP STAR SHARES RISQUÉ BEACH PHOTOS AHEAD OF BOMBSHELL MEMOIR RELEASE

“Never given a date on when you can leave … 9:00 pm bed every night … like 8 gallons of blood 🩸weekly,” she added.

“This happened to me for 4 months after I worked for my dad and my family for 13 f**king years … I gave my all when I worked only to be literally thrown away … I was nothing more than a puppet to my family yet to the public I just performed on stage and did what I was told to do … but it was worse than that because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved the most 💔,” Britney explained in the lengthy Instagram post.

As OK! previously reported, Britney’s dad, along with her other conservators and management company, have been accused of taking money from the pop star while she was working non-stop, along with other claims that they forced her to take psychiatric medication and wouldn’t let her remove her birth control device.

The New York Times‘ bombshell documentary that dropped last year also alleged Britney’s private text messages were monitored and her bedroom was bugged with listening devices.

MEGA

“Looks are deceiving …. I must have it nice on vacations lol !!!! After 13 years damn straight I should go !!! I was treated less than, demoralized and embarrassed … nobody should ever be treated the way I was ….,” she continued, before explaining her reasoning for sharing the shocking post.

BRITNEY SPEARS SET TO TELL HER STORY IN GROUNDBREAKING $15 MILLION BOOK DEAL: REPORT

“The reason I bring this up is because ending the conservatorship is a huge deal but come on … THAT’S IT ??? They all got away with it !!! If you’ve ever been in shock 😱 for 4 months … threatened for your life … you would be upset too … I’m not done,” the “Toxic” songstress maintained, “… I want justice and won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me … and YES I was harmed !!!!”

She concluded her post by sending a message to others who have experienced something similar, writing: “This is a message to all who have been threatened for their life … You are NOT ALONE !!!!”

MEGA

In addition to Britney’s plea for justice to be served following the conservatorship she dubbed “abusive” during her bombshell court testimony last year, her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has been adamant about holding Jamie and others accountable for their actions.

An evidentiary hearing where Britney and her legal team will address the claims she’s made against her father has been scheduled for July 27.