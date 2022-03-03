Darren Criss is heartbroken “beyond measure” after his brother Charles died by suicide.

The former ‘Glee’ star shared the tragic news – along with a slideshow of the singer and his 36-year-old brother – on social media.

The 35-year-old actor wrote on Instagram: “It breaks my heart beyond measure to say that my beloved brother Charles has left us.’

Darren called it a “colossal shock”

He continued:“His loss leaves behind a debilitating fracture in the lives of his mother, his brother, his three small children, and their respective mothers.”

The ‘American Crime Story’ star has spent time “trying to wrap” his brain around the loss but thinks the question will never leave him.

Darren said: “I have spent what feels like a small eternity trying to wrap my head around it, something I suspect I’ll be attempting to do for the rest of my life.

“But in the short time that I’ve had to process everything, I’ve managed to put some words together that may help with some of the questions you have.

Darren admitted that it gave him “peace” to share both his loss.

He said: “And though it’s with the heaviest sadness I’ve ever felt to have to write this, it does give me peace to know I’m putting it out there.”

“I’ve learned by now that vagueness can lead to confusion, and provoke ideas far worse than the truth.”

“The last several years were increasingly difficult for Chuck as he struggled to find stability during an unfortunate rough patch in his life.”

Darren shared that his brother “had a severe depression welling up inside him” that he was good at hiding from his loved ones.

“Despite our very vocal concerns about his well-being, and his protestations that everything was fine, it’s crushing to say now that Chuck clearly had a severe depression welling up in him for some time.

“A depression that was only worsened by a lifelong struggle he had with expressing his feelings — a dangerous combination only outmatched by his all-too-incredible ability to conceal it.”

Darren – who is expecting his first child in the spring with partner Mia Swier – concluded: “Not just from the world at large, but most tragically, from the people who were closest to him.”