Florida state senator apologizes for comments she made during ‘don’t say gay’ debate

Published by

Miami Herald

Sen. Ileana Garcia, a Miami Republican who recently faced national criticism for saying “LGBT is not a permanent thing” while debating a contentious bill in the Florida Legislature, apologized on Thursday to anyone who was offended by what she said. In a statement posted on Twitter, Garcia said she did not intend to “generalize or disregard the experiences of any member of the LGBT+ community” when arguing why she supported the “parental rights in education” bill — which critics have dubbed the “don’t say gay” bill. The bill, which has drawn national attention, would prohibit school lessons in…

