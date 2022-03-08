Former Ukrainian president Yanukovych calls on Zelensky to give up

Ukranian President Viktor Yanukovych takes part in a panel discussion at Hotel Bayerischer Hof on the first day of the 48th Munich Conference on Security Policy in Munich. Former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych has called on head of state Volodymyr Zelensky to give up in the war against Russia. picture alliance / dpa

Former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych has called on head of state Volodymyr Zelensky to give up in the war against Russia.

“You personally are obliged to stop the bloodshed and reach a peace agreement at any cost,” the pro-Moscow politician wrote in a message circulated by Russian state agency Ria Novosti on Tuesday.

“This is what Ukraine, the Donbass and Russia expect from you,” he said, adding that Kiev’s partners in the West would also welcome such a move.

Yanukovych, who is considered extremely corrupt, was toppled by pro-Western demonstrators in 2014. Since then, the 71-year-old has been living in exile in Russia.

In his home country, he was sentenced in absentia to 13 years in prison for treason. Ukrainian media recently reported that the Kremlin wants to reinstate Yanukovych as president.