Jonathan Bennett marries Jaymes Vaughan in Mexico

‘Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett married Jaymes Vaughan on Saturday (19.03.22).

The 40-year-old actor – who played Aaron Samuels in the 2004 comedy film – and his long-time partner tied the knot at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico.

Jonathan wrote on Twitter: “I never thought I’d have the courage to live my truth so boldly, and here I am, a proud gay man, who just became the luckiest man on earth. Meet Mr Mr Bennett Vaughan (sic)”

Their wedding ceremony was officiated by YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen.

And the wedding party followed the colour theme of black tuxedos from Express and white tuxedos by Robert Stanley Bespoke.

Jonathan told People: “It’s gender-neutral but everyone looks represented and feels sexy in their own way.

“So it’s like a new tradition for the community. You don’t have to do dresses and tuxes. Anyone who wants to wear a tux, wear a tux, go for it.”

Jonathan also recognises that their wedding was about the “entire” LGBTQ community.

The actor – who got engaged to Jaymes in 2020 – explained: “As we were going through this process, we realised that our wedding is also more than just about us. It’s about the entire community.”

Jaymes admitted their wedding was an emotional occasion and he couldn’t conceal his joy during the ceremony.

Reflecting on their special day, he said: “I got to marry my best friend! I knew we’d be emotional but I don’t think either of us realised just how overwhelming that moment would be until we were in it.

“Seeing him crying only made me cry harder, and then our guests cry harder, and then we’d all start laughing, and then all back into crying.”