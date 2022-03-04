Kevin Spacey Demands Journalist Who Broke Accuser’s Story Hand Over Unpublished Notes

MEGA

Kevin Spacey is fighting a journalist who reported on one of his prominent accusers — asking a judge to force the man to turn over private records.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the former House of Cards actor is going back and forth with Adam B. Vary.

Vary was the first to interview actor Anthony Rapp about hisallegations against Spacey.

Rapp claims Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986 when he was a child actor. He says the actor invited him back to his apartment where he proceeded to grab his butt and lay on top of him without consent.

Spacey denies the allegations but has been unsuccessful in convincing the judge to dismiss the case.

He even hired an expert who wrote a report accusing Rapp of fabricating the allegations — due to him wanting to be a part of the #MeToo movement.

Recently, Vary’s lawyer a letter to the judge asking for help. He explains his client already sat for a seven-hour deposition on December 16, 2021.

Spacey is asking for additional time to depose Vary and wants him to turn over additional documents.

Vary argues Spacey “seeks the disclosure of unpublished information protected primarily and inter alia by California’s Constitution.”

The reporter originally objected to the “subpoenas on reporter’s privilege and reporter’s shield grounds” but eventually sat for a depo. He is objecting to having to sit for a second round or provide any more of his interview records.

Spacey is also demanding $18k in sanctions.

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

As Radar previously reported, Spacey also had to deal with a third-party individual named Justin Dawes. The man claims he met Spacey in 1988 when he was only 16 working at a Connecticut theater. He testified that the actor invited him and his friend back to his apartment to watch a movie. However, once he arrived, Dawes says he noticed Spacey was playing gay porn instead of a film. The man said under oath Spacey later tried to make a sexual advance on him despite him having mentioned being in high school.