Megan Rapinoe Changes the Game in More Ways Than One

Published by

SI Swim

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw The power of Rapinoe’s game is matched only by the power of her voice. “I feel a responsibility to do what I can with what I have to try to make the world better in whatever way I’m able to.” Megan Rapinoe is one of the world’s best soccer players. But what makes her even more impressive is that she takes the same passion she shows on the sporting field to the forum of activism. She began playing organized soccer at age 5, joining a boys’ team in her hometown of Redding, Calif., because there were no girls’ squads. That was just the start. Rapinoe won an NCAA championship…

Read More