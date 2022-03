Ukrainian couple Vladimir Ozarkov and Ulyana Kudla get married at the Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv. The couple decided to move their wedding earlier as the groom will be deployed the next day to join the fight against the Russian invasion. Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Since the beginning of the war almost three weeks ago, 10,683 couples across Ukraine have tied the knot, the Justice Ministry in Kiev said.

“The war in the country continues, but life does not stop.”

It added that 10,767 children had been born in the country since February 24.

“Our workers continue to work for you even under war conditions!” the ministry wrote in a statement addressed to Ukrainians late Tuesday.