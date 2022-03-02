Towleroad Gay News

Moscow Hack: Restaurant Reviews Flooded With Photos of Ukraine War Casualties, Shelters, Destroyed Homes to Break Russian News Control

by

” Place was nice! However, Putin spoiled our mood by invading Ukraine. Rise up against your dictator.”

Published by
Reuters UK
 

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen (Reuters) – Rather than commenting on the food and service at Russian restaurants and cafes, some users have begun posting online reviews detailing Russian actions in Ukraine to try to smuggle information past the tight control of state media. Russia’s communications regulator has accused 10 local media outlets of falsely depicting what Russia calls a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine. On Tuesday, Russia took radio station Ekho Moskvy off air, because of its coverage of the invasion. But online comments on platforms such as Google Maps and Afisha.ru, a widely…

