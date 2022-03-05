Paris Jackson Accuses Doctors Of Handing Meds Out Like Candy At Utah Boarding School

Mega

Paris Jackson is spilling all about her stay at a behavior modification school where she claims doctors and psychiatrists handed out addictive medication “like candy.”

Jackson told LVR Magazine that she suffered from PTSD due to her experiences at boarding school.

The daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson went into great detail on how she would beg psychiatrists at the school to stop giving “behavior medications” to every student that showed a sense of disorder – among several other claims.

The 23-year-old attended a private school for three years after her father passed away before being sent to the Utah boarding school in question. She only spent three years at the correction facility but claims to be the most traumatizing thing to happen to her.

Jackson accuses the “unconventional” school of lying to student’s parents so they “wouldn’t be alarmed when if their kids called to complain.”

“If a kid decides to call their parents and say, ‘Please get me out of here,’ the center will likely hang up the phone and call the parents back to say, ‘Don’t listen to them, they are manipulating you, doing everything they can to get out of here.” The school allegedly would medicate the students without vetting the parents at all.

“There should be a better vetting process [in everything] — before you medicate — or something even more dangerous, like selling a gun — you should vet them,” Jackson proclaimed. “It’s important in all kinds of situations. It could be as simple as a job, or as complicated as medicine or a weapon.”

“Psychiatrists hand out addictive medication like candy without really vetting the patient,” she alleges. “There is no harm in vetting.”

Jackson didn’t clarify whether or not she herself was medicated but she claimed to be traumatized by what she DID experience within the walls of the school.

She goes on to detail how the school avoided legal trouble, “There are a lot of things at play in those schools. They can shut down and reopen under a different name to avoid lawsuits, and it depends on how state laws work.”