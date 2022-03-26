Russian Colonel Dead After His Own Troops Intentionally Run Him Over With Tank

Mega

Russian troops reportedly ran over their own commander because they were upset with the number of casualties their unit was facing in their ongoing war against resisting Ukrainian forces.

The alleged intentional killing of the Russian colonel by his soldiers also comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces as a whole are facing heavy losses, and a substantial number of his generals are reportedly either going missing or being declared dead at the hands of Ukrainian soldiers as the Kremlin continues their vicious and violent invasion into their neighboring nation.

According to The Post, Colonel Medvechek of the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade was pronounced dead Friday after succumbing to fatal injuries caused when soldiers from his brigade crushed him with a tank.

Although a similar incident happened Thursday, it is unknown at this time if the colonel most recently pronounced dead is Colonel Yury Medvedev, who was also run down by a tank driven by his troops before being subsequently evacuated to a hospital in Belarus for his injuries.

These reoccurring incidents come not only as Russia continues to face heavy losses in the war they chose to wage against Ukraine, but also as multiple reports claim the Russian forces are quickly losing morale in their fight against the nation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Basically, it’s a s—show here, I’ll put it that way,” one Russian soldier recently revealed to a fellow fighter in a recording that was obtained earlier in the week by Ukraine’s Security Service.

The Russian soldier then reportedly went on to describe how their Ukrainian adversaries “tore apart” a fleet of Russian forces before also revealing how nearly half of his unit was suffering from frostbite on their feet because they weren’t provided proper gear to fight in Ukraine’s harsh climate.

“But they don’t plan to treat them in the [field] hospital,” the soldier added, claiming that those suffering from frostbite have no way to treat the affliction.

In the same recently obtained phone call, the Russian soldier went on to recall a conversation another soldier had with their general in which he tried to inform the commander that their unit’s Kevlar vests lacked adequate panels to provide sufficient protection.

“Comrade General, damn it, I have this situation,” the soldier recalled. “And he just says, ‘Son, be strong,’ and then he f—ed off. It’s such trash here…Our own plane dropped a bomb on us.”

As Radar reported, as Russian soldiers are quickly losing morale and even allegedly going so far as to kill their own superior officers, other top generals are either being killed or captured by Ukrainian forces as Russia’s Ministry of Defense tries to fudge the numbers regarding how many casualties their forces truly have endured.