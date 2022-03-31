State Department to allow American citizens ‘X’ gender on passports

Published by

New York Daily News

American citizens who do not fit into traditional male or female gender roles will be permitted to choose a third option on their U.S. passports. Starting April 11, applicants who consider themselves transgender, non-binary or others who do not conform to traditional gender definitions can select “X” as an option on their passports. “The Department of State has reached another milestone in our work to better serve all U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender identity,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The official designation on passport forms will read: “Unspecified or another gender …

Read More