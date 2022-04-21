Barack Obama’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Sasha’s New Boyfriend Revealed! Meet Her 6’5″ Hunk Clifton Powell Jr.

Mega

Barack Obama‘s girls are all grown up! Michelle accidentally revealed both of their daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, have boyfriends, and now we know who the youngest’s mystery man is!

Sasha is dating Clifton Powell Jr., a 24-year-old 6’5″ hunk who already has a lucrative career in Hollywood.

The former first daughter and her new beau are no longer trying to hide their romance from the cameras. Sasha and Clifton were photographed leaving the University of Southern California campus together and didn’t hide their chemistry from the paparazzi.

It’s believed the youngest Obama and her boyfriend began dating after she left the University of Michigan and switched to USC.

Clifton played college basketball but he now works behind the scenes. Sasha’s boyfriend is a thriving commercial director and has worked with some of the hottest brands like Nike, Peloton, and Madden. While he grew up in Los Angeles, Radar has learned he went to college at the University of Santa Barbara.

If Clifton’s name sounds familiar, it’s because his dad is Hollywood actor Clifton Powell. Sasha’s possible future father-in-law has starred alongside big names, acting in movies like Friday, Deep Rising, and Ray.

According to insiders, Clifton was also close with Regina King‘s son Ian Alexander Jr., who tragically took his life earlier this year.

But Clifton isn’t the only “grown man” the former president and first lady have to look out for. On Tuesday, Michelle spilled the beans that both Sasha and Malia are dating. Up until her comment, no one knew about Clifton. Malia has been in a relationship withBrit Rory Farquharson since 2017.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” Michelle joked to Ellen DeGeneres. “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Obamas lately, let Radar fill you in. Both sisters have moved to the West Coast. Malia was first, heading to Los Angeles after graduating from Harvard. She currently works as a script writer for Donald Glover’s new Amazon project and is sometimes caught having a smoke break in the back of Amazon’s alley.

Malia is now a USC student after ditching her courses at Michigan. She’s busy juggling her class schedule — and now, her new boyfriend.