David Beckham gifts son £350k car for wedding present

David Beckham gifted his son Brooklyn Beckham a £350,000 Jaguar for his wedding present.

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz tied the knot in a glittering star-studded ceremony over the weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, saying their ‘I dos’ in front of family and friends on Nicola’s family’s luxury estate.

David and Victoria have been seen driving around in the luxury vehicle, whilst Brooklyn and Nicola were also seen in it as they made their way to the post-wedding brunch on Sunday morning.

The stunning baby blue car is all-electric and was specially commissioned by Beckham, with the company’s whole 120-strong team working on the stunning car at Lunaz in Silverstone, England.

Each customer who purchases from Lunaz is able to name the unique colour they want for their car, but the Beckhams have chosen to keep the name of the colour they chose private.

The insider is adorned with light cream, with the team keeping to the original Jaguar design but adding subtle updates to allow it to be run and used as an electric vehicle.

On the technical side, there are uprated brakes, suspension and steering.

David Lorenz, Founder CEO of Lunaz, said: “In creating this beautiful, electrified Jaguar XK140, we are honoured to bridge the gap between David Beckham’s professional life, where he is an investor in Lunaz and his family life.

“This remarkable car is the perfect gift to his son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law, Nicola on their wedding day. In every respect, this extraordinary electric classic car by Lunaz symbolises a bright, positive future.”

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot this weekend, just under two years after they got engaged.The pair made their romance Instagram official in January 2020 and then announced the happy news of their engagement six months later.